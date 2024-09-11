Mike Norvell discussed a wide range of topics after Florida State's practice on Wednesday, including the bye week and preparations for Memphis, the quarterbacks, Hykeem Williams and the Marching Chiefs.

Below is his response to a question about his relationship with the Marching Chiefs and when they play. Look for a story later this afternoon on the Osceola about how FSU administration is working to resolve fan experience concerns ahead of Saturday's game.

"I know that was something that came about last week," Norvell said. "To be honest with you, totally transparent, I had no clue about that in the moment. I think last year, Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune asked for a small sequence of some music that would lead into the Marching Chiefs playing.

"I want to hear them every second of every moment of the game. They’re remarkable. It’s what makes Florida State special. There’s been some meetings and making sure that our coordinated approach of trying to create the best atmosphere that we possibly can. I think we’ve honored the tradition, the people that make this university special. And we’re going to continue to do that. But also I was told it was every game last year, too. Never heard about last year because we didn’t lose any games last year. We definitely are going to make sure we work to get that part right.

"But I absolutely want to make sure the Marching Chiefs are a strong presence in everything that we’re doing throughout the course of a game. Play on."