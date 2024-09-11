PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on bye, QBs, Hykeem Williams, Marching Chiefs

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Mike Norvell discussed a wide range of topics after Florida State's practice on Wednesday, including the bye week and preparations for Memphis, the quarterbacks, Hykeem Williams and the Marching Chiefs.

Below is his response to a question about his relationship with the Marching Chiefs and when they play. Look for a story later this afternoon on the Osceola about how FSU administration is working to resolve fan experience concerns ahead of Saturday's game.

"I know that was something that came about last week," Norvell said. "To be honest with you, totally transparent, I had no clue about that in the moment. I think last year, Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune asked for a small sequence of some music that would lead into the Marching Chiefs playing.

"I want to hear them every second of every moment of the game. They’re remarkable. It’s what makes Florida State special. There’s been some meetings and making sure that our coordinated approach of trying to create the best atmosphere that we possibly can. I think we’ve honored the tradition, the people that make this university special. And we’re going to continue to do that. But also I was told it was every game last year, too. Never heard about last year because we didn’t lose any games last year. We definitely are going to make sure we work to get that part right.

"But I absolutely want to make sure the Marching Chiefs are a strong presence in everything that we’re doing throughout the course of a game. Play on."

