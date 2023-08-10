JACKSONVILLE — Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's first practice on the campus of North Florida on Thursday morning.

Norvell said the practice was physical, putting players in various situations on a hot and humid day. He mentioned some explosive plays on both sides of the ball but also some missed opportunities.

"We have been very aggressive in our installation," Norvell said.

Norvell was asked about injuries in preseason camp.

"I appreciate everybody being here but I don’t get into injuries and guys that are not participating," Norvell said. "We haven’t had any injuries that are extensive at this point. Ultimately we’re not going to talk about guys, what their availability is. Some guys, we’re limiting in reps and on days that there are going to be heavy workloads, some guys we’re going to be reducing. A lot of guys on this team that have played a lot of football. We’re going to be smart as we go through this camp and continue to develop every player we have."

Norvell also praised Northwestern transfer Justin Cryer, a linebacker who arrived at FSU a few weeks ago. He also was asked about freshman defensive back KJ Kirkland, a Jacksonville native, and what he has shown in the early part of his career.