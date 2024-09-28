Florida State coach Mike Norvell reflects on the 42-16 loss at SMU on Saturday.

"We’ve got to stand up and go and get it fixed," Norvell said. "Way too many mistakes that showed up tonight, penalties that cost us, extended drives. Big plays that were taken off the board because of poor technique, which resulted in penalties. When we started to get things going or had opportunities to get things going, or had opportunities to get things going, a lot of times that we hurt ourselves.

"Obviously got a team that's hurt and is highly embarassed."