JACKSONVILLE — Coach Mike Norvell reflects on Florida State's second practice in Jacksonville on Friday morning.

"We’ve accelerated the situational work," Norvell said. "Today we got some goal line, short yardage. Back to back days in full pads, five straight days of going after it. I’m really pleased with what’s showing up. We got to continue to improve in our execution. Looking at the numbers, the output that they’re investing, they’re preparing at a high level."