Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on FSU's second scrimmage
"I thought we had a good day today. Good scrimmage. Started off with some situational work and some two-point plays, two-minute drill, red zone. Just kind of things that I wanted to see as we started off. I thought [it was] very good. Offense came out and did a nice job in those situations, were able to move the ball, had some nice production in that."
"DJ started off great. Ja'Khi Douglas had a couple of really, really nice early plays, scored a touchdown, had a couple big moments. I was proud of him for how he came out."
"Had a good number of guys we held today - most of our starting offensive line. We were able to give a couple of guys opportunities to mix at different positions."
"Had a really good week. I was proud of this week and the way our guys approached it. The growth we saw with both of the Jacksonville practices, they were exactly what we needed. Showed a lot of physicality, a lot of stoughness, but today it was seeing kind of guys that may be new to the program, guys that are in very heated battles for spots, positions, what their role is going to be on this team and it was great to see them out there."
"We basically played a modified-stretch of football after after after the situational beginning. It was good. I thought the defense really responded well, played really good there in that first quarter and the offense was able to kind of settle down and respond with some younger guys. Both sides of the ball were playing some younger, new guys but just seeing guys settle down in the situation. I thought it was definitely a good moment for our team to see that that depth continuing to grow."
"Both Brock and Luke got a lot of work, and obviously Trevor was able to get in this week and did some good things. It was a good work day and both sides had their moments, but it was what we needed to wrap up here in the second scrimmage."
How happy are you with DJ Uiagalelei from where he was in the spring to where he is now?
Norvell: "He's done a remarkable job. The investment in his study and the investment just in the work and overall understanding. Very smart quarterback. He sees the field well. He has been able to do some of the things that needed adapting to him and then he's adapted to what we do. I think that's what's made [him] kind of transition well, because I like the speed of how he's processing. I think the decisions - I'm still trying to challenge him with different, trying to get some some different looks and do unexpected things to see how he's able to work themselves through that and he does a great job in his response to those situations. So very excited about where he is.
"We knew we had two weeks until kickoff and it is critical, critical two weeks in front of us, but today was a big evaluation. We are very confident in the guys that we have and what that's going to be. But I think, you know, like I told the team today, today was a great opportunity to continue to forge your role and prove your role, or some guys that might need a little bit more time just to grow and develop. Everybody is at a different stage, because it is all about the growth and getting better. But I thought DJ did do a great job with that. Really all quarterbacks had their positive moments today. I thought he started off outstanding."
Who are some guys that have stood out during this tough stretch of camp?
Norvell: "I thought really the young group of skill players on offense have really emerged and I really I say that, it's kind of both sides, defensive backfield, thought some guys did some good things. You're seeing some continued growth, but I think all of the younger receivers were able to make impactful plays. Amaree Williams had a big touchdown catch, it was a great read and ball, it was Brock who threw it. But it was good to see him. I thought he had a huge jump from a week ago to what he was today. Elijah [Moore] continued to make some plays, he still has got some areas of growth that he's going to have to have, but he's a guy that has put himself in position. Lawayne McCoy, it was good to get him back out there and in full speed. BJ Gibson made a couple of good plays today, which was nice to see, kind of a good bounce back from a week ago. Cam Frier is a little bit limited. But to see those young skilled guys."
"That running back room, Sam Singleton, Kam Davis both really stood out again today. I mean, those guys, I think both cemented themselves with an opportunity to make an impact on this team on this year. Those guys have had great camps and I'm excited about what they're gonna bring in whatever that role is going to be. They are pushing. They have great futures in front of them. Really excited about their roles and just ownership of the offense."
"Defensively, talked about the defensive backfield. It's been good to see. I think our linebacking core is really growing up, you see the confidence and the speed which those guys are playing with."
"I've been really pleased with those guys on the interior of the defensive front. Obviously some newcomers, but Daniel Lyons, I think he's had a great fall camp. He's really, I'm excited to watch the film. I saw him flash a few times even today playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. I think he's had a great fall camp, really been pushing and cemented himself as the guy that can be a key member in that rotation. But I really like that interior group and how they're growing up, and there is KJ Sampson, Grady Kelly, Tomiwa [Durojaiye]. I mean, those guys are doing a nice job. So we'll get a chance to watch a little bit more of it. I know Byron Turner flashed a few times there today as well. So we'll get a chance to watch the film and see where it's all at."
How did younger guys do along the offensive line since you were able to limit starters?
Norvell: "I thought they did a good job. I mean there were some, to say nerves, but I mean it was, there was some early like areas where we got to be better in communication. We got into the first quarter, had a few mistakes where he did not have everybody playing as one. A lot of different factors that go into that. It might not just be on the line, but all positions. When you get newcomers that are out there, just the emphasis on communication is critical. But it was good. We got Bryson Estes got back and he was able to get work, there at one of the guards. Andre' Otto has had an incredible week. Very excited about what I'm seeing out of him. His versatility playing center and guard has been really good. I think he's definitely put himself in that mix of guys that we can count on. It was good to get both of our young tackles, Jaylen Early and Lucas Simmons got a lot of work. We'll be able to go back and see some of the good and areas where they've got to continue to improve. But it's definitely it's great to have the depth that we have. The competition that we have. It's still always about improving. I thought Jacob Rizy, he was better today - first scrimmage I thought there were some things that were moving fast. He's had a good response throughout the course of the week and excited to watch the film just to see how it operated. I thought our snaps were better today. A lot of good things."
What are you looking for in the final week of camp?
Norvell: Just the continued consistency and improvement of execution. I think when you go through the work, this team has worked, they’ve dealt with a lot of challenges and circumstances, a lot of competition every day and that’s not going to stop. Monday will be kind of a modified day for us, we’ll do a lot of good-on-good. We’ll get a little bit of an introduction in Georgia Tech, and then we’ll transition into Tuesday and Thursday will be Georgia Tech focused and different elements of things we’re going to do throughout this week. But it’s about the consistency of execution, making sure our communication is on point, the details and the discipline. We’ve got to see that continue to grow these next two weeks, but got a lot of confidence with what these guys will do and how they’ll work, it’s just wanting to see that put on display and then go from there.
How did you see camaraderie built coming out of Jacksonville?
Norvell: I think you see it immediately. The care for each other and the willingness to give more because of who you do it with. Everybody wants to play, we know that, but are you willing to give everything that you have not just for you, but the guy across from guy, the guy you’re competing WITH throughout the journey. And can you celebrate their successes even at times when it might be against you because it’s going to give you an opportunity to respond and go get better. It’s just that mindset that’s something that’s big, not just on the field but off it too. It’s this one opportunity for this team to forge their identity and push forward with it with everything they have. I thought it was a great couple of days. Even this morning, grateful for their willingness to buy into each other. How they work, how they take care of each other. The competition that we have. It’s a really good group.
How is the health of the team coming out of the scrimmage?
Norvell: I think we’re in pretty good shape. At this point of fall camp, a couple guys, I don’t think anything serious from today. I saw a couple guys with bumps and bruises probably, but I don’t think there’s anything that’s long-term. Right now, a few guys will be probably working to questionable working into the first week. We’ll see how that goes…As we get into game week, I’ll give more updates probably closer to that.”
What have you thought of the run game through camp?
Norvell: It always starts up front. Tight ends, running backs, everyone plays a role together. Quarterbacks play a huge role if there are certain looks or certain things, trying to get ourselves in the best situation where everyone plays a part in that. I think, yes, being big, strong, fast helps. It makes everything better when you can create space. But I also see a group that’s working well together, gelling together, and I think we’ve got a really talented running back room. A couple guys that are older, that know what it takes and have great tempo and balance and explosiveness in their running game, and we have some younger backs who I think are really working to make a name for themselves, but they have some similar traits. I think we’ve got a good balance of some similar explosiveness. Obviously Trey Benson was special when it came to his home-run hitting ability, but I think we have a few guys that can take it the distance and I also think we have the guys who are just consistent in being to create explosive runs just because of the vision and skill.”
What are your impressions of how Kyle Morlock has developed in camp?
Norvell: “I love Kyle. I think he’s had such a great development, the confidence and route-running ability, blocking ability that he brings. I want him to be an all-conference type tight end. We have high expectations for him. He made some really nice plays, had a couple nice plays the last few days. I think it might’ve been a two-point conversion, red-zone where he had to go up and make a big catch on the back line and he did. I think he’s just becoming a complete tight end who can do great things for us. Brian Courtney is continuing to impress. Jackson West continues to work and get better. I really, like I said, the two young tight ends, both those guys are going to be able to have a chance to make an impact depending on how early will be a lot of on their development with Amaree and Landen. Excited. Landen has been a little limited here early and I think we’ll get him back in action here this week, which will be big and excited to see going along on what did in the spring and how he worked through the course of the summer.”
Do you see roles in the secondary as defined ones?
Norvell: As you sit there and look at it. Guys, working to define roles or even bigger roles. That’s, I think, we’ll have some position flexibility for guys but I like where we are. You sit there and you look, a year ago, Azareye’h was our third corner and I think throughout the first two seasons he played 700 snaps. He played a lot of snaps with special teams, with being able to be in nickel, dime, different situations. We played over 100 snaps last year with 6 DBs. When you have guys that have that type of versatility, it allows you do different things to be able to look at. But we’re going to play the best 11. When the situation calls, I feel really good about the growth of our linebacking position. I know we’ve had two of the better players in the league at linebacker in the last few years with Kalen and Tatum, but I’m very excited about where this group is going. I think it’s got a chance to be big, strong, fast and has some playmaking ability. There’s going to be some flexibility, maybe three-linebacker sets with what we’re doing and maybe a couple of different looks in trying to utilize what these guys can do and how they can do it. So it all plays off of each other. So, yes, the versatility will be there but I also think the guys will really emerge at certain positions and build our depth and competitiveness.