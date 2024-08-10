"I thought we had a good day today. Good scrimmage. Started off with some situational work and some two-point plays, two-minute drill, red zone. Just kind of things that I wanted to see as we started off. I thought [it was] very good. Offense came out and did a nice job in those situations, were able to move the ball, had some nice production in that." "DJ started off great. Ja'Khi Douglas had a couple of really, really nice early plays, scored a touchdown, had a couple big moments. I was proud of him for how he came out." "Had a good number of guys we held today - most of our starting offensive line. We were able to give a couple of guys opportunities to mix at different positions." "Had a really good week. I was proud of this week and the way our guys approached it. The growth we saw with both of the Jacksonville practices, they were exactly what we needed. Showed a lot of physicality, a lot of stoughness, but today it was seeing kind of guys that may be new to the program, guys that are in very heated battles for spots, positions, what their role is going to be on this team and it was great to see them out there." "We basically played a modified-stretch of football after after after the situational beginning. It was good. I thought the defense really responded well, played really good there in that first quarter and the offense was able to kind of settle down and respond with some younger guys. Both sides of the ball were playing some younger, new guys but just seeing guys settle down in the situation. I thought it was definitely a good moment for our team to see that that depth continuing to grow." "Both Brock and Luke got a lot of work, and obviously Trevor was able to get in this week and did some good things. It was a good work day and both sides had their moments, but it was what we needed to wrap up here in the second scrimmage."

How happy are you with DJ Uiagalelei from where he was in the spring to where he is now? Norvell: "He's done a remarkable job. The investment in his study and the investment just in the work and overall understanding. Very smart quarterback. He sees the field well. He has been able to do some of the things that needed adapting to him and then he's adapted to what we do. I think that's what's made [him] kind of transition well, because I like the speed of how he's processing. I think the decisions - I'm still trying to challenge him with different, trying to get some some different looks and do unexpected things to see how he's able to work themselves through that and he does a great job in his response to those situations. So very excited about where he is. "We knew we had two weeks until kickoff and it is critical, critical two weeks in front of us, but today was a big evaluation. We are very confident in the guys that we have and what that's going to be. But I think, you know, like I told the team today, today was a great opportunity to continue to forge your role and prove your role, or some guys that might need a little bit more time just to grow and develop. Everybody is at a different stage, because it is all about the growth and getting better. But I thought DJ did do a great job with that. Really all quarterbacks had their positive moments today. I thought he started off outstanding." Who are some guys that have stood out during this tough stretch of camp? Norvell: "I thought really the young group of skill players on offense have really emerged and I really I say that, it's kind of both sides, defensive backfield, thought some guys did some good things. You're seeing some continued growth, but I think all of the younger receivers were able to make impactful plays. Amaree Williams had a big touchdown catch, it was a great read and ball, it was Brock who threw it. But it was good to see him. I thought he had a huge jump from a week ago to what he was today. Elijah [Moore] continued to make some plays, he still has got some areas of growth that he's going to have to have, but he's a guy that has put himself in position. Lawayne McCoy, it was good to get him back out there and in full speed. BJ Gibson made a couple of good plays today, which was nice to see, kind of a good bounce back from a week ago. Cam Frier is a little bit limited. But to see those young skilled guys." "That running back room, Sam Singleton, Kam Davis both really stood out again today. I mean, those guys, I think both cemented themselves with an opportunity to make an impact on this team on this year. Those guys have had great camps and I'm excited about what they're gonna bring in whatever that role is going to be. They are pushing. They have great futures in front of them. Really excited about their roles and just ownership of the offense." "Defensively, talked about the defensive backfield. It's been good to see. I think our linebacking core is really growing up, you see the confidence and the speed which those guys are playing with." "I've been really pleased with those guys on the interior of the defensive front. Obviously some newcomers, but Daniel Lyons, I think he's had a great fall camp. He's really, I'm excited to watch the film. I saw him flash a few times even today playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. I think he's had a great fall camp, really been pushing and cemented himself as the guy that can be a key member in that rotation. But I really like that interior group and how they're growing up, and there is KJ Sampson, Grady Kelly, Tomiwa [Durojaiye]. I mean, those guys are doing a nice job. So we'll get a chance to watch a little bit more of it. I know Byron Turner flashed a few times there today as well. So we'll get a chance to watch the film and see where it's all at." How did younger guys do along the offensive line since you were able to limit starters? Norvell: "I thought they did a good job. I mean there were some, to say nerves, but I mean it was, there was some early like areas where we got to be better in communication. We got into the first quarter, had a few mistakes where he did not have everybody playing as one. A lot of different factors that go into that. It might not just be on the line, but all positions. When you get newcomers that are out there, just the emphasis on communication is critical. But it was good. We got Bryson Estes got back and he was able to get work, there at one of the guards. Andre' Otto has had an incredible week. Very excited about what I'm seeing out of him. His versatility playing center and guard has been really good. I think he's definitely put himself in that mix of guys that we can count on. It was good to get both of our young tackles, Jaylen Early and Lucas Simmons got a lot of work. We'll be able to go back and see some of the good and areas where they've got to continue to improve. But it's definitely it's great to have the depth that we have. The competition that we have. It's still always about improving. I thought Jacob Rizy, he was better today - first scrimmage I thought there were some things that were moving fast. He's had a good response throughout the course of the week and excited to watch the film just to see how it operated. I thought our snaps were better today. A lot of good things."