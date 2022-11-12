Opening Statement

“All right, just start off, you know, just so proud of our football team, you know, back to back weeks going on the road. This is definitely a very unique place, you know, loud atmosphere, with what they do, you know, offensively defensively, incorporating a lot of different schemes. I thought our guys prepared at a very high level, and I had a lot of confidence coming into the game of what, how we would play.

“And our guys did not disappoint. I mean, they've been remarkable. And they've worked, they've worked so hard in their preparation, continuing to focus on our growth, continue to focus on our development. You know, I thought we were dominant tonight, offense, defense, special teams, everybody. Everybody did their part to take place in that victory. And, you know, it was really special, and to be able to see our defense, you know, you keep them out of the endzone, it's back to back weeks without giving up a touchdown. I mean, I'm just so proud of that group, for what they're doing.

“And then offensively, you know, one over 200 yards rushing again. I mean, that was, that was a tough thing, top 15 ranked defense that we played against, they've done it, they've done a good job of holding you holding people throughout the course of the year. And, for us, I mean, our guys just…they believed in what they could do. And I thought Jordan was near flawless. I mean, he played, he was exceptional, and all things. Trey Benson had another big night, it was good. Good to get you a lot of players to get out there and make an impact in the game. And we're continuing to see growth from a lot of those playmakers and, you know, I just thought it was an awesome performance, you know, so proud of our football team. And, you know, we're continuing to take steps of where we need to go. And this was, this was a big game for us. I mean, it was the last ACC game, we wanted to make a statement for how we finished and I thought they made a great statement for just the growth that we've seen, you know, throughout the course of the season. Obviously, it's been some times we've been knocked down, but our guys, they've jumped back up and continue to believe, continue to push.

“The leadership that we have within that locker room is something that is well earned the way that our guys work, the way that they believe in each other. And, you know, I'm just, I'm just so honored and grateful that I get to stand on that sideline watching those guys play and just being being a part of this process of helping our program continue to grow to where it needs to be.”

Norvell on the team’s maturity this week

“I mean, that's huge. I mean, to be able to come out, you know, because everybody's expectation is that you're gonna have a lot better, because you play a rivalry game you play really well. You know it wasn’t about them. Making it still about us, still about our work, with it's still about our process, it's still about making sure that we're cleaning up the areas and that we can clean up and go out there and play our best game. Wass tonight perfect? No. So I promise you tomorrow, we're gonna go back to work. And we're going to focus on the things that we need to do to continue to improve and get better, but that's what this team is embracing. And it was started a few years ago. And you know, what, there's been some good, some bad, some great. Great high points and some low low points. But when you continue to believe and you're investing in the work and you pour into each other, and you're doing it with all your heart, it's fun to watch. I think our guys are playing as good as anybody right now. And it's impressive to see but the only way to continue that is to go back to work. And that's what we're gonna do and that's our guys believe it.

Norvell on the defense’s performance

“I thought we did a great job of attacking and I'm not saying just in blitzes or pressures, but just the mentality of how they played. I thought our defense was flying around. You know, they've got some really talented young men. Tucker is one of the best backs you're gonna you're gonna face, you know, with Shrader you see his size, his ability when he pulls the ball down, I mean, they ran him a good amount tonight and that's something that presents challenges but our guys embrace that. And I think that our defensive front did a wonderful job being able to be disruptive for some long yardage situations. Were able to really attack on third downs and you a did a great job in that situation as well. So it was good, it was just all around great effort from the top down.”

Norvell on what’s changed since Clemson

“The same way, we became more consistent in what we're doing. You sit there, you go through the three losses, and I mean, there's there's just segments of each game that we didn't play as well as we needed to play. And when you're playing experienced teams, when you're playing teams that are talented or good, those are all three good teams that we lost to. But whenever you don't capitalize on those moments, whether it’s a situation, whether it's third downs, whether it's red-zone, whether it's just a sequence in the game, where it's all three phases, you know, where they have a mistake, it builds upon each other.

“And I think we've eliminated those…our guys are working really hard. They're applying the lessons of what they've learned, and, you know, it's showing up, and we need to continue to show up for us to get to where we want to go.”

Norvell on scoring the last touchdown with the 1s

“You get down on the goal line, we want to make sure that we're scoring, we're scoring touchdowns and, you know, obviously the situation of the game I was disappointed, we didn't get in on the play before. But, you know, on the fourth down, I thought our guys did a nice job of executing the play that was called and it's just every play in that game was important. Even in the fourth quarter, where we had some drives that didn't go the way we wanted, it was guys getting experience for them to be able to learn from. I think that with that mindset and approach, and that's where, that’s why you coach for 60 minutes. That's why because every experience matters to those young men, because it's their opportunity, it's their chance to grow and get better.

“...I want guys to go out there and play to the best of their ability, and we're not, we're never going to try to do some of the…it's like some of those decisions late in the game, or what do you do here, you know, and so you don't want you don't ever want to, you know, show somebody else, but also you got guys in there that, you know, they worked their butts off in preparation, and they want to go out there and, and show what they can do. And we need to see what they can do. Because you know, they're one play away or a couple plays away, and just to see exactly where they are, so we can paint the picture of what they need to do to continue to improve. So it's a fair, it's a fine balance in that.”

Norvell on Jordan Travis

“Jordan is a really good quarterback and he embraces what we will lay out. I think I mentioned earlier in the week, one of the biggest things that Syracuse’ defenses had improved in is they've limited the big shots. And you know, they've done a nice job. With that tonight, they want to keep a deep safety on the roof, sometimes you got to go and work to your progression. I thought Jordan was very comfortable out there on the field, I thought he did a great job of executing the offense. And was awesome. And where he's locating the ball.”

Norvell on the stop after the lost fumble

“That was one of my favorite things in the game. And you know, you talked about work, you talked about preparation, and that doesn't mean it's always going to be pretty. And sometimes you get thrown into a challenging, challenging spot. How do you respond? And that's the response. There was no, I mean, and I'll say this about our team, it's been like that. That's been the constant. It doesn't matter offense, defense, special teams, good play or bad play. You don't see people going at each other or hanging their head because ‘oh, this is a little bit more difficult.’ No, ‘give me the opportunity to get me out on that field. Let me go make my play.’ Alright. And that is the mindset that we want. And I love that from our team. I love that from our defense, and that's where you get that type of stuff, but you're right after a negative play and end up being put in a tough situation. Well, that shows your mentality that shows your heart and you're just an incredible response.”

On Azareye’h Thomas recovering the onside kick

“That was good. And you know, once again, we felt pretty confident that there was going to be a chance that would show up but it took a positive step. You know it didn’t work as well for us a few weeks ago, but for Azareye’h to come out and respond in that situation, and recover the kick, I’m proud of him for that.”

Norvell on Adam Fuller breaking the rock

“So many players on defense you can go through, and the stat-line is incredible. Last week Fabien broke the rock on behalf of the defensive performance…we’ve got great leadership there. Coach Fuller and the defensive staff, on behalf of them, they put forth a great plan, also having to prepare for all the potential quarterbacks. This, that. And to go back-to-back weeks without giving up a touchdown is impressive so he broke the rock on behalf of the defense and all of the great things that they’ve done.”

Norvell on the defense

“You see the confidence, you see the leadership we have and just the energy they play with. And it starts up front. You’ve got guys, Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, Jared Verse, McLendon, Patrick Payton. You go through that forcing unit. Dennis Briggs. I can go through all of them. Then you go to linebackers, you see the style and mentality in which they play with and I love watching our linebackers fly around. We’ve put a lot on those guys, we challenge them with what they do and that carries over into the defensive backfield. When you see the versatility. I thought Akeem Dent really flashed, had some great plays today. The ball was out in the open field and he got 1 on 1 with one of the best backs in the country and gets him down. And next play, I think makes another big play. Just flying around. I like seeing that growth. Obviously everybody sees Jammie and the work he does. I think our corners have really gotten better through the course of the year. One of the best pass defenses in the country because they’re all playing together. We said it at the start of the year, you want 11 guys playing as one. Well, these guys are embracing that mentality and it’s really showing up well on game day.”

Norvell on Ryan Fitzgerald’s kick before half time

“Well I loved it. It’s like another ‘please, let us get another one of those circumstances.’ We had a couple false starts, which I’m not real happy about, tried to ice. Different stoppage. He was out there. It’s funny because our defensive players ran out and they tried to hype him up and I was like ‘guys’ but he loved it. Being able to go out there and hit the field goal before half was big. And I’m just proud of him, he’s another young man in our program who had some challenges early in the season, stuck to it, continued to work, and he’s been really good for us these last few weeks.”



