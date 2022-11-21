Some quotes from Mike Norvell, who spoke to the media after Monday's practice.

Opening statement



"I thought today was a really good work day. Really, really impressed with the mentality, the energy and just overall work that we got in. I thought guys were a day closer to the last game and I thought they did a nice job in getting treatment, taking care of their bodies, getting their mindset ready to come out here and put together a really good Tuesday (practice). Some things we’ll have to continue to clean up as we're building towards Friday, but I like the way the week has begun. Guys did a good job. I thought the focus was great last night. We had short meetings. Guys understand what’s ahead. For us it’s about going and just continuing to get better. Focusing on fundamentals, focus on details, the discipline that's going to be necessary here this week and I thought they got off to a good start."

Nameless opponent with UF and Miami, why Norvell does that

"I don’t know. I just don’t do it. It’s not really, ‘Let me think about this.’ I just don’t."

What does stand out about UF?

"You see talent. This is a talented team. Great size, speed, athleticism. You've seen them play at a very high levels at different spots of the year. It's one that is very capable. They’ve played at a high level throughout. They're in the first year of a new staff, new schemes, different things like that. It's a talented group we’re playing."

Similarities between Napier taking over UF, Norvell taking over FSU

"No. Billy, he was the offensive coordinator at Arizona State right after I left. He does a good job. He and I don't know each other like that. But a lot of people that have worked with him that know him have respect for him for who he is, and you see that he knows what to do offensively. They do a good job schematically and what they’re trying to attack. Great success at ULL in his time there. He earned the opportunity."

Special teams has defined Norvell program, guys like Gant and Williams make plays and bring energy

"I love it. You see guys defining roles on special teams. And we're not going to play a player on any unit unless we feel like they're going to put us in the best position to be successful. You talked about those guys. Sydney has really taken a lot of ownership. Wyatt Rector has taken a lot of ownership. Brendan Gant, a lot of ownership. And that opens up even more opportunities as their roles are defined there offensively and defensively. I think those guys are making an incredible impact and we need that. We challenge our guys in special teams, every unit, each play. That is the most important play. And I think our guys have bought into that. But we got a bunch of guys that have really improved themselves through those experiences. Kentron is somebody I think about. Malik is somebody I think about that's played at a high level within those units. We've got a lot of guys that really take a lot of ownership."

Norvell has historically had November success

"It's about growth. It's about growth throughout the season. We have a method of what we do and how we practice and how we continue to build throughout. It's always focused on the fundamentals, the details, the discipline. It's something we take a lot of pride in, how we finish. Because that's one of those core things to our identity that we want to be remembered by. I think I said this the other day, it's so easy to say it at the beginning, ‘Oh, we're going to finish.’ Well, what are you doing, are you willing to do things day to day to put yourself in a position to grow consistently throughout the course of the season so that you can? It's not easy. But it's absolutely something that we want to be one of the cornerstones of our program is what we do there at the end of the season. It shows the growth and just the belief in who we are and what we're all about."

How fresh is this defense, having played such few snaps?

"When you're able to play a lot of guys, it definitely helps. And it allows you to play fast. It allows you to even push harder there in practice in what we've been able to do. And so, our guys, the way they've taken practice to the field has been really impressive to me. And we need to do that again this week. But when it comes to their conditioning, when it comes to things that they've done, they're ready to play a complete game. And ultimately it's good that some of the pounding that comes up in the last four games that they probably missed out on a little bit, it definitely the bodies and allows them to still play at a very high level."

Julian Armella hasn’t played last two games, what’s his status?

"Julian has hit his fourth game. He won’t play again this season. We’ve made that decision with him."