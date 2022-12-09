Mike Norvell discusses the decisions by players like Jordan Travis to commit to returning to FSU in 2023. He also explains why a number of players in the transfer portal were at practice on Friday night.

"It's very exciting," Norvell said when asked about decisions by Travis and others to come back. "It shows the commitment to this team, this university, for the joy that it is to be a Florida State Seminole. Being able to come back and continue to get better, obviously help this program continue to grow to where we're trying to get too."

Norvell said he wants to have a number of players who opted to transfer to still practice with the Seminoles.

"There's some guys that they're going to go on to new opportunities," Norvell said. "Ultimately they've done all that I've asked them to do here. They're going to finish their carers as Seminoles here in this bowl game. I absolutely support them in what they're going to do, where they're going to go. Excited for their futures and what they can bring to other programs."