Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on potential changes, QBs, freshmen WRs

Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on potential changes, QBs, freshmen WRs

Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.

 • Curt Weiler
Updates: Coach Mike Norvell, coordinators (Monday at 11:30 a.m.)

Updates: Coach Mike Norvell, coordinators (Monday at 11:30 a.m.)

Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators on FSU-Miami and looking ahead to North Carolina.

 • Bob Ferrante
FSU makes a few shifts to North Carolina week depth chart

FSU makes a few shifts to North Carolina week depth chart

Nothing of huge significance but there are a few minor shifts on this week's FSU football depth chart.

 • Curt Weiler
Rivals100 WR CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State

Rivals100 WR CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State

Florida State has now lost all of its previous WR commitments.

 • Nick Carlisle
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Miami

PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Miami

Snap counts increase for FSU's freshmen, and Omar Graham Jr. has his best game of 2024.

 • Bob Ferrante

External content
Published Oct 29, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on roster management, Darrell Jackson, UNC
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
@bobferrante

Florida State coach Mike Norvell reflects on Earl Little Jr.'s transition to safety, Darrell Jackson, roster management and UNC's run game after Tuesday's practice.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Florida State
Updated:
