Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses the 35-31 win over Louisville, his belief in Tate Rodemaker and the Seminoles' gutsy win.

Norvell's opening statement:

“Just so very proud of our football team. We talked about it since we started back in January. It's about the investment, the work, the relationships. We've got a very confident football team in times of adversity because they know they’ve invested work. I thought that tonight, even with the adversity that showed up, guys were down, some guys were not available and didn't make the trip, some of our best football players. Tonight, our guys, they willed themselves to victory. I'm so proud of Tate Rodemaker. I knew we could win with Tate. I knew we could win with Tate. And I've seen it in practice. I've seen him work. I’ve seen so much invest and be prepared for the moment. He got put in a challenging situation on the road. But he just went out there and responded there in the second half. It is just an incredible example for what this team is built on.

"I'm just so proud of our players, our coaches. That’s a special night. That's one that I will remember forever. Because it was an incredible atmosphere that you're having to play in, a lot of adversity that showed up. We talk about that heart, we talk about the identity. And the identity of Florida State football showed up tonight on a national stage. So I'm just proud of our team. I want to give credit to Louisville. That was an incredible, incredible game. They have some tremendous players. Those guys compete hard. It was a physical, tough, back and forth with coaches, schematically, it was just a fun game to be a part of. And I’m just so happy for our guys that at the end, it just took one more play. Same thing that showed up in the Superdome a few weeks ago. We got our one more play."