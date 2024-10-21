Advertisement

FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?

 • Bob Ferrante
Column: Mike Norvell has dug into quite a hole. How can he dig out?

Column: Mike Norvell has dug into quite a hole. How can he dig out?

If there's a path out for Mike Norvell after this year's stunning turn of events, it's getting harder and harder to see.

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke

Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke

The guys discuss what went wrong on OL, the play of QBs Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek and more.

 • Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Mike Norvell discusses FSU's loss at Duke on Friday.

 • Curt Weiler
Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke

Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke

FSU loses again on the road as a mountain of mistakes accumulate in loss at Duke.

 • Bob Ferrante

Published Oct 21, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on young WRs, Brock Glenn, Miami defense
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
@bobferrante

Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's young receivers, Brock Glenn and Miami's defense after Monday's practice.

"I thought Lawayne (McCoy), B.J. (Gibson), Elijah (Moore) flashed today," Norvell said. "I thought he had one of his better days. I thought those guys did a really nice job."

Among the defensive players, Norvell mentioned DeMarco Ward. The linebacker earned 18 snaps against Duke with Blake Nichelson out due to injury.

"I thought DeMarco Ward played a little bit more in the game the other day," Norvell said. "His first extensive action. I thought he did some good things. You’re seeing him continuing to grow up with his opportunity."

Norvell acknowledged Nichelson's injury and said FSU's coaches "expect him back" against Miami.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

