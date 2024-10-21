Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on young WRs, Brock Glenn, Miami defense

Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's young receivers, Brock Glenn and Miami's defense after Monday's practice.

"I thought Lawayne (McCoy), B.J. (Gibson), Elijah (Moore) flashed today," Norvell said. "I thought he had one of his better days. I thought those guys did a really nice job."

Among the defensive players, Norvell mentioned DeMarco Ward. The linebacker earned 18 snaps against Duke with Blake Nichelson out due to injury.

"I thought DeMarco Ward played a little bit more in the game the other day," Norvell said. "His first extensive action. I thought he did some good things. You’re seeing him continuing to grow up with his opportunity."

Norvell acknowledged Nichelson's injury and said FSU's coaches "expect him back" against Miami.