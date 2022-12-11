Mike Norvell said the team really hasn't started any focus on preparations or game plan for Oklahoma. The Seminoles will take a break and return to the practice field next Sunday, while coaches hit the road to recruit.

"We’ll get back (next) Sunday, Monday, still modified bowl prep," Norvell said. "Try to get back to the speed of our competition. Then we’ll get jump into bowl week. I’m really proud of the work these guys have done, I’m proud of what they’ve done out here on the field. I’m proud of the work they have done in the classroom. I thought they challenged themselves academically to go get better. It all equates to the success and the growth that they’re showing out there on the field."

On Deuce Spann and Jerrale Powers, who stood out in practice Sunday:

"Both of those guys showed up. Throughout the season you see growth. But Deuce and Jerrale, they’re both going to be really good football players here. I have no doubt about it. To see them embrace the work, embrace the process, there’s still a lot of work they have to do. But you see in the flash of the potential."

On Jarrian Jones:



"He has developed into a really good player. He has had great moments. What we need is those great moments to be as consistent as they can be. I thought today, he made some plays that you see confidence. And it’s real. Anybody they can say they’re confident throughout the journey but it takes work, it takes sometimes getting knocked down, it takes sometimes having to respond to negative situations. He is really coming into his own. It’s been a fundamental focus. It’s been just the littlest of details. We’ve always known he had ability but he’s really putting that application into effect each day."

On if conversations with prospects are different now compared to previous years:



"When you’re presenting a vision, a philosophy, talking about a culture that you want to have. It’s one thing when you’re having to project it. It’s another thing whenever they can see it in action. The questions that I ask, the responses that I receive are different. Things that people take notice of. That’s a tribute to our players, our staff. We try to be genuine to who we are. I know I say it all the time, but finding the right fit is important. Being on point in evaluations are important. I think we’ve done a good job of that throughout our time here. … They see it and there is an absolute excitement about what’s coming. A lot of these guys, they can see themselves a part of what we’re doing. And that’s what’s a lot of fun."