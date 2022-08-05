Osceola Video: Mike Norvell praises QBs after FSU's 8th preseason practice

The FSU head coach addressed the media after Friday morning's practice. He discussed the final practice before Saturday's scrimmage and how he pushed the team to compete to the highest level even though it was a practice without pads.

He praised the FSU quarterbacks, Jordan Travis in particular, for strong decision-making. He also discussed the addition of Jacksonville State defensive back Malik Feaster, which was made official Thursday night, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who had another good practice.

The Seminoles will practice in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time this preseason for Saturday night's scrimmage. It will not be open to the media but Norvell and his coordinators will join the media on Zoom after its conclusion.