The FSU head coach addressed the media after Saturday's 45-3 win over Miami.

"This is a game that means so much to our program, that means so much to our fan base, to these players. We talked about this opportunity, you get a chance to leave a legacy. Because everybody will remember this game.

"The thing I was so proud of was just the physicality, the toughness. We were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about. I thought that was something that showed throughout.

"This is one that, yes, that will be remembered, that will be one that these guys get to talk about for the rest of their lives. When we came to Miami and when we came and showed up and played the way that Florida State Seminoles are supposed to play. That’s something they’re going to get to remember for this opportunity and this game."

On how far the program has come since the 2020 game at Miami

"We’re taking steps. That was one of the hardest nights of my life that I ever had to go through, watching on television, seeing a team that was just at the beginning. There were so many other things that were going on, we were in such a weird and strange place just for outside circumstance. To have to watch them go through that without me, I wanted to be here more than anything even for the experience. Because through it you learn from each of them. Two years ago when we were here it was a pretty terrible night, but between then and now it’s given us an opportunity to have a night like this. And that’s what makes this game special."

On how FSU handled the emotions of a big, rivalry game

"That was one of the things that we talked about throughout the course of this week is we need to show emotional maturity. It’s something that we’ve talked, when we got back in January we looked back and reflected to a couple of games last year where we didn’t show that. There was passion in that locker room. I think that showed up for 60 minutes. … I don’t downplay this game. This game is freaking important to our program. We build for it all throughout the year so that we can come and play our best tonight. But then when you get to the moment you can’t let a feeling take you out of what you’re here to do. And I thought our guys did a remarkable job of showing that maturity and showing some of that growth because we’ve had to learn from some experiences in the past where we didn’t put that on display like we could."

On the performance of FSU's defense, keeping Miami out of the end zone

"It was awesome. Our guys, they’ve worked really hard. We talked about wanting to create three-and-outs tonight. We wanted to get the ball back for the offense as many times as we could. I think we might have had seven or eight on the night. We were able to create takeaways, that’s something that we’ve been really harping and working on throughout the last three or four weeks. And really for a season that we’ve been working on it but we hit that little dry spell and then to see that show up in the moment tonight, guys were playing fast, they were playing physical and they just continued to respond, even when they were back on the goal line. And having to make a play, they got another stop and obviously they had the snap and great pursuit, great effort. We got the ball, it ended the drive. All of those things matter. Coach Fuller, our defensive staff did an extraordinary job. Our players were the ones that went out there and they took hold to it."

On Trey Benson's career night



"He was extraordinary. He’s been such a great back for us this year. You see the growth. He’s a great picture of where we are within the program. He’s such a talented young man that’s growing in his confidence with each play. He’s tough, he’s physical. I don’t even know how many tackles he broke tonight. The o-line did a great job of giving him some seams to run behind. But he ran determined. Treshaun Ward, we pushed, he did a great job throughout the course of the week trying to get himself into position but just wasn’t ultimately ready there going into the game. So put a bigger load there on Trey and LT, and I thought those guys did an extraordinary job in how they played. Coach Johnson has done a wonderful job with those backs. You see their versatility, you see their explosiveness. All of the things that they do and to couple it with just that type of performance is big in a game like this."