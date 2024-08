The Florida State football team took its preseason camp on the road this week.

The Seminoles practiced Wednesday morning inside the Jacksonville Jaguars' indoor practice facility in Jacksonville due to accumulated rain affecting the field at UNF where the team is staying.

After the day's work, FSU head coach Mike Norvell addressed media members who made the trip over to Jacksonville, talking about the team's 12th practice and laying praise on a host of players like Malik Benson, Andre' Otto and much more.