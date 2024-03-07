Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses how freshmen and transfers have acclimated to the program through offseason lifting sessions as well as Tour of Duty workouts.

"Really been pleased with the work from the guys, the investment that they made," Norvell said. "We've got quite a few returning players that have been through this. And then some newcomers that have joined here in January. But to see the camaraderie, the work and the encouragement, the challenge that the guys embrace, this is one of the foundational elements of our program. ...

"You feel the speed, you feel the power, the numbers in the weight room are definitely confirming what we believe we're seeing with these guys' bodies. They're doing a great job in regards to that work."

