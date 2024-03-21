Coach Mike Norvell discusses practice No. 2, the tempo of the Seminoles (better than Day 1 in his view) as well as some early thoughts on players who have impressed him.

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz also discusses DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek as well as Jordan Travis' return from injury. Tokarz also gives some insight into the new sideline-to-quarterback communication and how it will be used.