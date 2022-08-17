Osceola video: Norvell on Wednesday

Mike Norvell discusses jumping into game-week preparations ahead of the Week Zero game with Duquesne. Norvell also gives his thoughts on offensive lineman Darius Washington's versatility as well as offers an update on wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.

Norvell said he has been pleased with how Washington has practiced as he receives more extensive work at center.

"He’s looking good," Norvell said. "He’s moving well. He’s continuing to build all the confidence in the workload and making sure that he’s on point. I like what I’m seeing from him."

Norvell was also asked about Wright's rehabilitation.

"Winston is coming along," Norvell said. "We know the process that’s in front of us for his continued rehabilitation. He’s doing a good job. We’re excited about the track for what that’s going to look like. Timeline-wise, that’s really something that we’re taking a week at a time and being able to continue to push there."