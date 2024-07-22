Osceola Video: Patrick Payton, Josh Farmer, Darius Washington
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Josh Farmer and offensive tackle Darius Washington met with the media on Monday morning at ACC Kickoff.
They discussed moving past last year's playoff snub, returning to Charlotte as ACC Champs and the strides their respective units made this offseason entering the 2024 season.
