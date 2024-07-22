Advertisement
Osceola Video: Patrick Payton, Josh Farmer, Darius Washington

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Josh Farmer and offensive tackle Darius Washington met with the media on Monday morning at ACC Kickoff.

They discussed moving past last year's playoff snub, returning to Charlotte as ACC Champs and the strides their respective units made this offseason entering the 2024 season.

