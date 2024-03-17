Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The Osceola discusses Florida State’s upcoming trip to Dublin in August with special guest John Anthony from On Location Collegiate.

- What to do and where to go if you’re thinking about a trip to see the Seminoles play Georgia Tech in the season opener in Dublin?

- Did you know that Ireland is one of the few countries where you clear customs in the Dublin airport and don’t have to bother with it to arrive in the states?

- Anthony was a founder of the game, which last year attract 40,000 Americans as well as some fun, loving Irishmen