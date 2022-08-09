Shannon excited about progress from LBs

Florida State is still building out the depth at linebacker. But the Seminoles have seen a number of linebackers take a step forward, notably DJ Lundy but also a veteran like Kalen DeLoach as well as UCF transfer Tatum Bethune.

"Summer camp has been going pretty good with the linebackers right now," Shannon said after Tuesday's practice. "Doing a lot of rotation with the linebackers. Everybody’s playing with the 1s, everybody’s playing with the 2s. After the first scrimmage, thought we had a good group of nucleus guys who could do a lot of different things, playing different positions, flying around. A lot of negative plays. For us to be successful on defense, we have to create negative plays on defense. And after that scrimmage we felt like we created some more negative plays than we thought. We’re excited about the group, excited abut the direction we’re going."

Shannon said "we don't have a starting lineup." For him it's about building depth and who is dependable as well as his versatility is emphasized.

"Realistically you play the best guy," Shannon said. "It’s not just because you play the middle linebacker, you’re the next best guy. Whoever is the best guy, so you train everybody that way. That’s why you get the best guys on the football field."

And through the first few weeks of camp it's evident that Lundy's weight loss has helped his speed and allowed him to improve his range to the sideline, as one example. Shannon encouraged Lundy to shed some weight, projecting that he should be around 238 pounds. Lundy was about 232 pounds over the summer.

"It’s made a difference in him," Shannon said. "He’s still strong, he’s still physical. But he feels like he can run a lot better and he can make more plays."

Shannon also said Omar Graham Jr., who enrolled early, stood out in the scrimmage with some flash plays.

"He keeps flashing, now he has to get the consistent part of it, do it all the time," Shannon said. "It’s going to take a little time."

