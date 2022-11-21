ON FRIDAY BEING HIS FINAL HOME GAME AT DOAK CAMPBELL

I can't even process right now, you know, I'm just still main thing going into this week is that we're just taking taking it day-by-day, enjoying it. Don't get this much longer, so you've got to enjoy every bit of it.

ON WHERE THEY ARE TODAY VERSUS FIVE YEARS AGO

I wouldn't see this coming. I was just so busy just learning and trying to take everything I can from Coach Odell out here. And now here I am, year five and getting ready for last go-round. Finish it off strong.

ON PROGRAM'S EVOLUTION

A long way. I remember when I first got here and Coach Taggart got here, we were still trying to figure out who we are and what kind of team we have and what kind of players. Seeing how it came from when I first came in 2018. So now, it's a huge difference. I mean, it's, I can't even put a finger on it. But it's a lot of things that changed with this program. And I'm definitely proud to be a part of it.

ON THIS WEEK'S GAME WITH FLORIDA

It means everything. This is one of the in-state rivalry games. This is one of the games that Coach Norvell speaks about, speaks on two teams before the season started. And this is one of the teams. This is what we all work for. All the reps that we did, offseason, everything that comes into this game. So definitely prepared. And we know how big this means to this team, to this coaching staff, and to this University, the city, we know how big this game is. So we are definitely preparing that way.

ON WHAT HE REMEMBERS FROM LAST YEAR'S GAME AGAINST FLORIDA

The main thing I regret from that game is just all the mistakes we had when it came to penalties. All the mental mistakes we made. Even myself, I cost the team like two 15 yard [penalties]. So, you know, when you put all those penalties together and that's one of the biggest things that I regret about it. Coach talks about it to this day, just going into the game with emotional maturity. Play hard, but then again, play smart.

ON REFLECTING TO HIS COMMITMENT TO FSU AND NOW THE JOURNEY CONCLUDING

It means everything. I just had so many experiences here that I learned from. Having a legendary coach like Coach Odell. It is not even just Coach Odell, I learned a lot from every single coach that I've been a part of here since 2018. Every coach has poured a little bit into me, not to mention the players, all the relationships that I've made. Coach Odell asked us today in the meeting, just how do we feel like we changed. I just changed a lot throughout all relationships I've made, what they taught me. Just applying it every day. I stayed through it all just because Coach Odell always made a promise to me and we promised each other back in high school, back in 2016 when I committed, 'I'm going to stick to you, going to stick by me, and we're going do it together.'

ON FLORIDA BEING A NAMELESS OPPONENT

To be honest, I've been doing that since before Coach Norvell got here. That is something that Coach Odell put into us. It is not about the opponent, as long as we play our best, we know what can happen. We know what happens if we don't play our best. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who we play, you know what you have to do. Do your best. Do what you were prepared to do. Everything will handle itself.

No, we don't say nobody's name.

ON DEFENDING ANTHONY RICHARDSON

He is a bigger quarterback. So obviously just tackling really comes down to it. We've played a lot of mobile quarterbacks, but he is a bigger one, so the main emphasis is putting some power on him, tackling him.

ON STAYING FRESH WITH REPS BEING SHARED ON DEFENSE

Last year I was getting 40-50 [reps], so last year my body was more tired. I can't speak on the whole defense, but I know my body was more, I don't want to say tired, but you can definitely feel those plays. This year, I've been real limited like 20-30 reps, so I can definitely feel the difference on my body. I feel good. Ready to get back at it.

Just knowing that we all prepared during the offseason like this. We always prepared to where if one went down, there is no drop off. So you know, I mean, everybody has that confidence. So when I come out and I know Josh [Farmer] is going to come in there and do his thing, or I know Malcolm is going to go in there and do his thing. Do what they were prepared to do. So when you've got guys like that, d-line like that. Getting about 25-30 reps, we're good.