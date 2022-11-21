Osceola video: Robert Cooper, Jared Verse
Defensive linemen Robert Cooper and Jared Verse discuss FSU's success in November and preparations for Friday's opponent.
ON FRIDAY BEING HIS FINAL HOME GAME AT DOAK CAMPBELL
I can't even process right now, you know, I'm just still main thing going into this week is that we're just taking taking it day-by-day, enjoying it. Don't get this much longer, so you've got to enjoy every bit of it.
ON WHERE THEY ARE TODAY VERSUS FIVE YEARS AGO
I wouldn't see this coming. I was just so busy just learning and trying to take everything I can from Coach Odell out here. And now here I am, year five and getting ready for last go-round. Finish it off strong.
ON PROGRAM'S EVOLUTION
A long way. I remember when I first got here and Coach Taggart got here, we were still trying to figure out who we are and what kind of team we have and what kind of players. Seeing how it came from when I first came in 2018. So now, it's a huge difference. I mean, it's, I can't even put a finger on it. But it's a lot of things that changed with this program. And I'm definitely proud to be a part of it.
ON THIS WEEK'S GAME WITH FLORIDA
It means everything. This is one of the in-state rivalry games. This is one of the games that Coach Norvell speaks about, speaks on two teams before the season started. And this is one of the teams. This is what we all work for. All the reps that we did, offseason, everything that comes into this game. So definitely prepared. And we know how big this means to this team, to this coaching staff, and to this University, the city, we know how big this game is. So we are definitely preparing that way.
ON WHAT HE REMEMBERS FROM LAST YEAR'S GAME AGAINST FLORIDA
The main thing I regret from that game is just all the mistakes we had when it came to penalties. All the mental mistakes we made. Even myself, I cost the team like two 15 yard [penalties]. So, you know, when you put all those penalties together and that's one of the biggest things that I regret about it. Coach talks about it to this day, just going into the game with emotional maturity. Play hard, but then again, play smart.
ON REFLECTING TO HIS COMMITMENT TO FSU AND NOW THE JOURNEY CONCLUDING
It means everything. I just had so many experiences here that I learned from. Having a legendary coach like Coach Odell. It is not even just Coach Odell, I learned a lot from every single coach that I've been a part of here since 2018. Every coach has poured a little bit into me, not to mention the players, all the relationships that I've made. Coach Odell asked us today in the meeting, just how do we feel like we changed. I just changed a lot throughout all relationships I've made, what they taught me. Just applying it every day. I stayed through it all just because Coach Odell always made a promise to me and we promised each other back in high school, back in 2016 when I committed, 'I'm going to stick to you, going to stick by me, and we're going do it together.'
ON FLORIDA BEING A NAMELESS OPPONENT
To be honest, I've been doing that since before Coach Norvell got here. That is something that Coach Odell put into us. It is not about the opponent, as long as we play our best, we know what can happen. We know what happens if we don't play our best. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who we play, you know what you have to do. Do your best. Do what you were prepared to do. Everything will handle itself.
No, we don't say nobody's name.
ON DEFENDING ANTHONY RICHARDSON
He is a bigger quarterback. So obviously just tackling really comes down to it. We've played a lot of mobile quarterbacks, but he is a bigger one, so the main emphasis is putting some power on him, tackling him.
ON STAYING FRESH WITH REPS BEING SHARED ON DEFENSE
Last year I was getting 40-50 [reps], so last year my body was more tired. I can't speak on the whole defense, but I know my body was more, I don't want to say tired, but you can definitely feel those plays. This year, I've been real limited like 20-30 reps, so I can definitely feel the difference on my body. I feel good. Ready to get back at it.
Just knowing that we all prepared during the offseason like this. We always prepared to where if one went down, there is no drop off. So you know, I mean, everybody has that confidence. So when I come out and I know Josh [Farmer] is going to come in there and do his thing, or I know Malcolm is going to go in there and do his thing. Do what they were prepared to do. So when you've got guys like that, d-line like that. Getting about 25-30 reps, we're good.
What is your experience with FSU-UF rivalry growing up elsewhere?
"I was growing up in Ohio so I know more about the Ohio State-Michigan (rivalry), everything like that. But everyone kind of knows about Florida-Florida State, Florida State-Miami. Those are two big rivalries. At the beginning of the year, we talked about Florida and Miami. It's one of those games, we have to handle business here."
What did pregame before FSU-Miami feel like? Expect same this week?
"I definitely expect something similar. I expect it to be actually magnified because we're back in Doak, everybody's coming out, packed stadium. I expect it to be way bigger than what I expected last time."
Anthony Richardson"He's a big body, but he's definitely fast for sure, too. That's probably his biggest asset. We've just got to stay square on him, shuffle everything down, make him hand the ball off and when he keeps it, we've got to make him regret keeping it."
Similarity between one of the mobile QBs you have faced earlier this season (Cunningham and Daniels) and Richardson?
"Their speed is definitely very similar, but he's just a bigger body. He's harder to bring down. He's kind of like the Clemson quarterback (DJ Uiagalelei) they've got up there, a similar body type."
How much energy has Fabien's return brought to the defense?
"It's brought so much energy. Fabo's a leader on the defense. Probably the leader, the one we all look towards when we're not at our best. Having him back, we're able to be at our best every day."
How to control UF's talented run offense"It's up front. Up front, we've just got to stop them. With the nose tackle, both of us ends, we've just got to stop them. Up front, everybody's got to fill their gap, everybody's got to do their job. If we do that, I think we're going to have huge success."
How much fun has the dominance of the last four weeks been?
"I was waiting for that (question). It's been a lot of fun. Everybody has fun winning anything like that, but just to be able to go out and dominate repeatedly, get out of the game, let everybody else get in, let some of the young guys get their reps, see them making big plays, it's just been a lot of fun. Seeing everybody grow has definitely been the best part."
Think your team is playing as well as anyone in the country?
"I definitely feel that. We've gotten healthier since we've had our break. With that, I feel like when we're at our healthiest, no one can really mess with us. I feel like we're one of the best teams in the nation, if not the best, when we're healthy."
How much are you coaching younger players when they replace you in blowouts?
"I'm definitely coaching them. If they come over, I'm like, 'Hey, if you did this, that could be a little bit better.' I just want them to go out there, do their job and have fun at the same time. This is supposed to be a fun sport. If you're not having fun, there's nothing to really do."
How high is your stamina level for this point in the season considering you haven't had to play a full game in weeks?
"I'm definitely up. Being able to rest a little bit after we do these teams in, have a little lead, I've been able to relax. So I'm definitely up stamina-wise. I'm ready for Friday."
With how long it's been since you have played a full game, how do you prepare for that possibility this week?
"We've always prepared like that in practice. Every team we play, no matter who's on the schedule, we've prepared like it's going to be a full game. I think this week, we'll definitely be ready for it."
