FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman talked to the media about his Duquesne pancake block and his general blocking prowess and the challenges presented by going against an LSU secondary largely assembled of new-look transfers who previously played elsewhere.

FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune talked about his debut performance against Duquesne, where he thought he did well and where he can improve, his impressive instincts on display and how prepared he is for the LSU game, which he said will be the biggest game he's ever played in.