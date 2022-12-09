Florida State running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Robert Scott discuss their reasons to return for 2023 after Friday evening's practice.

"I still have a lot of learning to do," Benson said. "I feel like I'm just getting started. I'm just not scratching my surface. I can be away better than I was this past year."

Benson also said he is encouraging his roommate, Jared Verse, to return to FSU.

Scott said he felt like he still had more to work on in year 4. But before then, he would like to get Benson 35 more yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2022.

"We're going to get him that," Scott said. "I didn't even know that. Now I know. I'm going to tell the o-line."