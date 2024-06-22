Members of Seminole Boosters who purchased tickets on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium for the fall were invited to an event on Saturday morning to give them an update of the construction project.

And those boosters were also able to leave their mark, signing a steel beam that was bolted in place as part of the project.

"You look for times where you could thank them for their belief in our vision," FSU athletics director Michael Alford said on Saturday. "The beam-signing, we did it at Cowboys Stadium, we did it at Oklahoma when we did that facility. For them to have an opportunity to come and sign that beam and be a piece of history forever in historic Doak Campbell Stadium, it really means a lot. They get a lot out of it. The fellowship, watching this event take place is really something special."

Below is a field-level view of Doak's west side as well as an interview with Alford.

