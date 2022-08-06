Osceola videos: Atkins, Fuller, Papuchis

Coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis spoke to the media on Saturday night following Florida State's first scrimmage.

Atkins discussed the talent and depth in the running back room, a big-play night for Deuce Spann and adjustments along the offensive line.

Fuller discussed the depth at defensive tackle, linebacker play and a heavy rotation in the defensive backfield.

Papuchis discussed edge rushers like Jared Verse and Byron Turner Jr. as well as the returners, Alex Mastromanno and Ryan Fitzgerald.