On Sunday, a day after participating in FSU's Seminole Showcase camp, two 2024 prospects were extended offers from Florida State. Offensive tackle prospect Jayden Todd and defensive end Jordan Boyd announced on Sunday via social media that they had received scholarship offers from coach Mike Norvell.

Last season was Todd's first year playing high school football. He has been on FSU's campus several times this summer. As a prospect, Todd is drawing comparisons to Chris Otto (who signed with FSU as part of Mike Norvell's 2023 recruiting class).

Todd, who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, is from West Laurens (Ga.) High and he was discovered by FSU tight end coach Chris Thomsen earlier this spring on a recruiting visit to Todd's high school. The Seminoles are the second Power Five offer for the rising senior. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Liberty and from several Ivy League schools.

Boyd, 6-3 and 250 pounds, is from Aiken (SC) Silver Bluff High School and is currently committed to Georgia Tech. He is a three-star prospect, and he also holds offers from Appalachian State, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Boyd is also receiving interest from Clemson, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

The Osceola spoke with Boyd after he participated in the Seminole Showcase camp but just prior to his offer from FSU.

"About two weeks ago I tried the Shrine Bowl game we have in South Carolina (where the top senior prospects from South Carolina play the top prospects from North Carolina each year) and the Shrine Bowl coaches reached out to coaches from Florida State, and they made contact with me and invited me here to showcase what I can do," Boyd said when asked how he ended up on FSU's radar. "According to the coaches there (Shrine Bowl) I was the best edge rusher there and that's why they mentioned me to Florida State."

He also talked about what he learned from FSU and the Seminoles' coaching staff, including defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"Of course, I learned their coaching style, as far as how they train us and develop us as players," said Boyd.

Boyd also runs track and high school and he thinks it has helped with his ability to get off the line of scrimmage in football.

"My length and my get-off, as far as my speed," said Boyd about his strengths as a football player. "I run track to build that speed, so its length and speed."

In case you were wondering, Boyd runs 4x100 and 200-meter events in track and also competes in the triple jump.

At the time we spoke with Boyd (prior to his offer) he had not set a date for an official visit with FSU and that he is just in the beginning stages of building relationships with the Seminoles' staff.