OT prospect Michael Ionata enjoys latest FSU visit, connection with Norvell

The Osceola caught up with Ionata to see how his visit went.

The junior from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy was back on-campus this past weekend to watch FSU take on Clemson.

Three-star 2026 offensive tackle Michael Ionata was offered by Florida State after attending one of Mike Norvell's football camps this past summer. The son of former Seminoles offensive lineman Joey Ionata has been a regular visitor to FSU since his freshman year of high school.

"Great," answered Ionata when asked about his trip to FSU. "I always enjoy my time in Tallahassee."

Ionata got a chance to spend some time with both Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins on Saturday.

"I got to spend a good amount of time with Coach Atkins before the game and I had good talk with him," Ionata said. "And I got few words with Coach Norvell on the field. They want guys that are open to learn and want to work hard and to get better. And I see myself fitting into a program like that."

Ionata also said that the five schools he has the most communication with are FSU, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Georgia.

And while it is still relatively early in his recruiting process it seems FSU may be ahead of the other four programs because of Ionata's relationship with the Seminoles' head coach.

"All the schools have great positives but right now Coach Norvell is doing a great job connecting with me on a personal level and making me feel wanted," said Ionata.

Ionata also spoke about his development on the field this season.

"I feel like I have become more physical in the run game, and it's helped my team to have great running opportunities," said Ionata.



