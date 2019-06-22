Venice, Fla., offensive tackle Thomas Shrader, one of Florida State's top targets for the class of 2020, visited FSU for the third time on Friday, and the talented lineman is now closer than ever to making his college decision.

"It was a great visit," Shrader said. "We toured the facilities, and we watched a little conditioning drills. We also talked to some academic advisers for sports management. This visit was about the focus on me. They talked about how much they want me, but also need me in this class. It was really good."

Shrader has hinted that he is close to making his college choice, and that certainly seems to be the case now that he is primarily focusing on two schools.

"I got one other school I like in Louisville. I feel great about FSU and also like Louisville," he said. "Both schools are similar in how long the coaches have been there."

Now that he has visited Florida State three times, there was speculation that Shrader might pull the trigger and commit to the Seminoles during this trip. But he said that didn't happen.