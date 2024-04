Florida State offered a pair of 2026 prospects on Saturday afternoon. Linebacker prospect Noah LaVallee and defensive end/wide receiver prospect Tristian Givens were both offered while taking unofficial visits to watch the Seminoles practice this weekend. The Osceola caught up with both rising juniors to get their reactions after being offered.



"I’m very thankful and humbled for this offer at a top program like Florida State University," LaValle told the Osceola after his visit. As a junior LaVallee tallied 43 tackles in 13 games including 12 TFLs. “I love the family atmosphere that Coach Norvell has created in the football program,” LaVallee said. “Additionally Coach Shannon is a brilliant coach who has developed many talented football players.” Please click on the link below to view LaVallee's HUDL highlights. Noah LaVallee - Hudl

"It feels amazing, and the visit was great too," Givens told the Osceola. "Everything to be honest from players to coaching staff, I like everything about FSU," answered Givens when asked what he liked about the Seminoles. As a sophomore, Givens caught 13 passes for 276 yards on offense and made 20 tackles while playing defensive end. Please click on the link below to view Givens HUDL highlights. Tristian Givens - Hudl