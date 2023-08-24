Florida State enters the upcoming 2023 college football season with quite a bit of hype.

The eighth-ranked Seminoles are widely viewed as one of the most experienced and talented rosters across the country. That starts at the top on both offense and defense, where the Seminoles have one of the top players on each side of the ball in Heisman hopeful quarterback Jordan Travis and a potential first-round draft pick in defensive end Jared Verse.

Both Travis and Verse announced major NIL deals Thursday with prominent nation-wide companies.

Travis, who was the second-team All-ACC quarterback last season and is among the players with the best odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy, has been picked as one of 15 current players in the inaugural 2023 Beats Elite class, organized by Beats by Dre headphones.