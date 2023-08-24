Pair of Florida State football players land national NIL promotional deals
Florida State enters the upcoming 2023 college football season with quite a bit of hype.
The eighth-ranked Seminoles are widely viewed as one of the most experienced and talented rosters across the country. That starts at the top on both offense and defense, where the Seminoles have one of the top players on each side of the ball in Heisman hopeful quarterback Jordan Travis and a potential first-round draft pick in defensive end Jared Verse.
Both Travis and Verse announced major NIL deals Thursday with prominent nation-wide companies.
Travis, who was the second-team All-ACC quarterback last season and is among the players with the best odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy, has been picked as one of 15 current players in the inaugural 2023 Beats Elite class, organized by Beats by Dre headphones.
Travis is one of two ACC players included in the Beats Elite class along with Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. 12 of the 15 players selected play quarterback while only three of the 15 (Alabama defensive back Kool Aid McKinstry, Georgia defensive back Malachi Starks and Penn State running back Nick Singleton) play any other position.
While Travis is part of this group deal, Verse announced a solo NIL partnership with Powerade through a video advertisement Thursday in which he's working out, drinking Powerade and breaking the rock in the tradition of the FSU football program after wins.
Both Verse and Travis could have elected to embark on professional careers after the Seminoles' breakthrough 2022 season. The fact that they are each now permitted to be compensated with deals like these surely helped in each of their decisions to return to FSU.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify