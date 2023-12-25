Florida State has only added one defensive end from the high school ranks to its 2024 signing class with another signing period still to come in February. However, FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis thinks he and head coach Mike Norvell got it right when they were able to add DD Holmes from Washington (DC) Gonzaga High to the roster for next season. Holmes, who is 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the 25th-best strongside defensive end prospect in the country.

"DD was a guy that was high on my radar from very early on," Papuchis said of Holmes. "When he took his first visit here, he made an impact on us, just because of the type of person he was, the way he carried himself on the visit. It was really impressive." Papuchis also talked about what stood out to him and the Seminoles defensive staff. "His tape had kind of already led us to thinking he would be a really good fit," continued Papuchis. "When I went out to watch him practice in the spring, that is really when I was convinced, he was exactly what we were looking for." And what were the things that stood out to his new position coach? "He worked hard, he's super athletic but he also had a great leadership quality to him," said Papuchis. "I just think he is a perfect fit for what we are trying to build here at Florida State. And I feel very fortunate that we were able to get him." Holmes' size, frame and athletic background also stood out to FSU's coaches.

"He is unique because he is so big and so long," said Papuchis when asked to compare to other defensive ends he has coached. "He is a real 6-6, had a basketball background. In some ways he probably reminds me a little bit of a Josh Kaindoh-type player because Josh grew up in the same area as DD, and I remember recruiting him out of high school. He has some similar characteristics and qualities to him, but DD is unique in the sense that he is big, and he has a big frame, but he also moves very well and his athletic."