Parchment finally makes an impact for Seminoles' passing attack

Then came Saturday. And while Parchment had some downs to go with his ups, the senior wideout had -- by far -- his best game as a Seminole in the 31-23 loss to Louisville. He caught five passes for 86 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown from McKenzie Milton in the second quarter.

Those were about the only two times his name was called in the first few weeks, because in the defeat at Wake Forest, he played a grand total of six snaps. He didn't have a single target. And it looked like his new coaching staff might have decided he wasn't going to be an answer for the 2021 offense.

The Kansas transfer did have a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame, on a scrambling throw from Jordan Travis. And on the other end of the spectrum, he was flagged for offensive pass interference in the loss to Jacksonville State.

Through three games, Andrew Parchment made very little impact on the Florida State offense.

After struggling mightily out of the gates, again, the FSU offense at least was able to muster some production over the final three quarters against the Cardinals.

And Parchment had something to do with that.

"It was really just one-on-one battles that we were losing," the grad transfer said after the game. "In the second quarter, and also in the second half, we did a better job of winning our one-on-one battles."

Not a good enough job, as it turned out. But after a game in which he barely saw the field, Parchment flashed some of the promise that had FSU's coaches so excited when he committed from the transfer portal.

Not only did he have the touchdown catch in the second quarter, he made a highlight-reel catch of a Milton pass in the second half. The pass was very high down the sideline, and Parchment was able to get his toe in bounds for a 12-yard gain.

It was a play that allowed FSU to go for it on fourth down as the Seminoles trying to mount the comeback. That subsequent attempt was unsuccessful, but nevertheless it was a big-time catch from Parchment, who has shown a penchant for making acrobatic, difficult catches in practice.

"We come to work every single day," he said. "We bust our ass. The competition on Tuesday and Wednesday ... is the best I've been around. So ain't no question about who's bought in.

"But we've got to do a better job outside of the building to continue building up our teammates, build up our brothers, and just make sure that ... we just keep working every single day."

While Parchment had five catches against Louisville, he was targeted 11 times -- including multiple times down the sideline where it looked like the receiver broke off his route when Milton assumed he was going to keep running.

Then, on the final offensive play for the Seminoles, Milton hoisted a deep ball to the senior wideout against one-on-one coverage with a chance for Parchment to make a big play and perhaps score or set up a game-tying touchdown.

Instead, it was intercepted.

Parchment took full responsibility afterward.

"I'm going to put that on me, put that mistake on me," he said. "The team brought me here to make those types of plays, and I've got to come down with that ball. So, that's all on me."