That was the Drew Parrish everyone was expecting to see in 2019.

The junior left-hander has struggled — mightily at times — this year for the Seminoles. But with the season seemingly on the brink, with so many incredible streaks on the line, the preseason All-America candidate went out on Friday night against No. 16 Clemson and pitched like a preseason All-America candidate.

Parrish allowed just three hits in eight innings against the Tigers while striking out 12 in Florida State's crucial 6-2 win at Dick Howser Stadium.

"Throughout the season, I've definitely had my ups and downs," Parrish said. "So to come out and pitch a game like that is a mental confidence boost. But I know I can't sleep on it. I've got to get better and prepare for next week now."

The lefty came into Friday night's game with a 6.29 ERA.

Last season, on his way to All-ACC honors, he had a 2.52 ERA in 107 innings pitched. He's struggled to regain that form in 2019, but did show some signs of coming out of his funk last weekend in Coral Gables.

He didn't allow a run through the first four innings against the Hurricanes and looked dominant against the Miami hitters. Then the fifth inning came, and Parrish exited after giving up a grand slam in an eventual 11-0 loss.

On Friday night, against the nationally ranked Tigers, there were no lulls. Parrish was dominant throughout.

After allowing a two-out walk and single in the first inning, he retired the next 18 Clemson batters in a row. Then after allowing an infield single and a bloop double in the seventh, the junior struck out the next four batters he faced.

"I thought Parrish pitched as well as I've seen him pitch since he's been here," FSU head coach Mike Martin said. "He went out there determined to get it done. And had he not had a couple of longer innings, when he got to 110 (pitches) that's when I said that's it. Had he been at 100, he would've gone back out."

The Florida State bullpen made it interesting in the ninth, but J.C. Flowers came on with two on and two out to end the Clemson threat and record his seventh save of the season.

Drew Mendoza added his ninth homer of the year, a much-needed three-run opposite field shot in the third inning, to give Parrish all the offense he would need.

"Going out and pitching with a lead is a big sigh of relief," Parrish said. "Because now I didn't have to be perfect."

From the second inning to the seventh inning, he was perfect though. Clemson didn't have a single batter reach base.