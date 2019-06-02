ATHENS, Ga. -- Ready or not, Super Regionals ... here they come!

The Florida State baseball team, which was nearly left out of the NCAA tournament field one week ago, capped off an incredible performance in the Athens Regional on Sunday with a 10-1 thrashing of No. 1 seed Georgia.

The No. 3 seed Seminoles won their three games -- two against the Bulldogs and one against No. 2 seed FAU -- by a combined margin of 35-11. They scored double-digit runs in all three games at the Athens Regional.

With the win, FSU improves to 39-21 and will face the winner of the Baton Rouge, La., Regional in the Supers. LSU is undefeated through two games and will face Southern Miss in the championship round later Sunday night. The Tigers will advance and host the Supers with one victory; if Southern Miss wins twice and advances, the Super Regional site will be determined.

The Seminoles, who are playing their final season under legendary head coach Mike Martin, got a brilliant start from sophomore right-hander Conor Grady, who allowed just six hits and one run in a career-high seven innings.

The 'Noles made quick work of UGA starter Cole Wilcox, who surrendered five hits, five walks and five runs (four earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

FSU's top hitters were shortstop Mike Salvatore (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), outfielder Reese Albert (2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), third baseman Drew Mendoza (2-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI) and second baseman Nander De Sedas (2-for-4, 1 run).

This marked the second straight season that the Bulldogs (46-17) entered the postseason as a national seed but failed to advance out of their own regional.

