The new number on his jersey is the first thing you notice, but it's only a hint of the transformation for Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson.

Twelve months ago, Thompson was buried on the Seminoles' depth chart. The former four-star recruit had arrived in Tallahassee weighing 212 pounds -- about 15 pounds heavier than he is today. He felt "sluggish" on the field, and he wasn't able to show off the speed that made him one of the nation's top receiver prospects.

Like every player on the Seminoles' roster, Thompson also was frustrated by losing in 2018. One year after helping lead his Seffner-Armwood team to the Florida Class 6A state championship game, he was part of a Florida State program that lost more games than it won.

And worst of all, he couldn't do anything about it. The 6-foot, 3-inch wideout was redshirted with a dozen other players from his freshman class.

