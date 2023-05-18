James Tibbs hit home runs in his first two at-bats. Andrew Armstrong pitched a career-best six innings, allowing three runs.

But not even a good start at the plate and on the mound were enough for Florida State.

Jack Payton hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning off reliever Doug Kirkland that secured Louisville’s 7-4 win on Thursday night.

Tibbs went 3 for 4 and Ben Barrett went 3 for 3 with two RBI for FSU (21-31, 7-21 ACC).

A sophomore, Tibbs led off the game with his team-high 16th home run for the early FSU lead. Tibbs has three leadoff home runs in just eight games in the leadoff slot.

Trailing 3-1, Tibbs hit another solo home run to start the third inning for his first career multi-home run game. Tibbs was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs in the fourth inning, a move that worked out for the Cardinals when Titan Kamaka ended the inning with a groundout.

FSU stranded 11 runners on base. The Seminoles hit only 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position.

Armstrong made his 32nd appearance and just second start. He scattered five hits and gave up one walk while striking out six (he threw 97 pitches, 59 strikes).