Georgia offensive lineman Tate Johnson has been so high on Florida State and has developed such a strong relationship with several of the Seminoles' 2020 commits that many of them thought he might go ahead and jump on board when he visited this past weekend for the spring game.

That didn't happen, but Johnson insisted that's not a bad sign for the 'Noles. He said he loved this trip as much as he did the one he took earlier this year for a Junior Day.

"This is my second time. First time, I did all the university stuff," the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman said. "This time was about hanging with my friends like Jeff Sims and Caziah Holmes. I had a great time. Love the coaches and the feeling I have every time I'm here."

Although he didn't make a commitment, Johnson said it wasn't for a lack of encouragement from the Seminoles' other commits. He said Sims and others are constantly selling him on being a part of their class.

"Oh yeah, they certainly are. I hear from all of them all the time," Johnson said. "But like I told Coach [Willie] Taggart, for me it's about being 100 percent committed. So when I'm 100 percent in my mind, I will do it.

"For sure FSU is one of my top three schools. There is a lot of stuff that is right for me about FSU, and I can definitely see myself playing here."

