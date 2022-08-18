Pensky, FSU excited to start season vs. one of SEC's best

It’s time to finally play. After a whirlwind offseason for Florida State’s soccer program, the group kicks off 2022 on Thursday night (7 p.m., SEC Network) at No. 12 South Carolina. The Seminoles begin the year as preseason No. 1 and return a bevy of talent for first-year head man Brian Pensky, who has been pleased with his team’s fall camp as they’ve geared up for the new campaign. “They’re really skillful, they have a really good feel for the game, and they are intelligent,” Pensky commented, when asked about what he’s learned about the group. “They know how to find the ball, how to find pockets of space, they play really well together, especially the veterans. There are some things that don’t need to be taught.” Getting a chance to hit the pitch once again is a sigh of relief and something to look forward to for FSU. Pensky has worked hard to earn the players’ trust since arriving in Tallahassee after Mark Krikorian decided to leave the program following 17 years at the helm. Pensky, one of top coaches in the country prior to coming to Florida State, has gracefully balanced his approach with the team. “They’ve learned a lot about me and my coaching style. How I treat them, speak to them, empower them and what our expectations are,” Penske said. “These are the reigning national champions. I am stepping into a legend’s shoes and a legendary situation. I’ve got to tread lightly, but at the same home, authentically kind of put my stamp on it.”

Nesbeth ready for new, vital role

LeiLanni Nesbeth takes on a new role in 2022. (FSU sports information)

Senior LeiLanni Nesbeth has shown flashes of brilliance through a couple of seasons at FSU. She’s been a menace on the wings and in the attacking midfield position for the Seminoles since arriving in 2021. This year, the coaching staff is asking her to take the reins from Jaelin Howell as the holding midfielder on the team. The “number six” role as it’s termed in soccer circles, requires Nesbeth to protect the backline as the deepest sitting of the central midfielders. The Bermudan will also be tasked to be a distributor for the wings and strikers in the attack, as well as getting forward to support the offense. “My responsibilities are different that previous years, with that six position you need to be strong leader who can attack and defend,” Nesbeth said before FSU hit the road to Columbia, S.C. It takes a unique individual, with toughness, speed and the technical ability to succeed in all facets. Howell was a special example, winning the MAC Herman Award twice in her career as the NCAA’s best overall player. Howell was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NWSL Draft. “I was able to have her as a teammate for the last three years and learn different things about her. Now it’s like, ‘What would Jaelin do?’ in certain situations,” Nesbeth said laughing. “It’s cool. She’s a really good friend of mine, so if I have questions, she will always be open to answer any of those about the ‘six’ position.” Nesbeth, who has tallied seven goals and seven assists in her career so far with the Seminoles, has plenty of options at her disposal. This group has experience and chemistry playing with one another, which should allow Pensky to feel comfortable with his personnel in the area. “He knows the quality we have in our attacking. He allows us to have freedom and the ability to be brave,” Nesbeth said. “That diamond within the midfield, we’ve been playing with each other for a while, so we know if we want the ball to our feet or over the top. It should be good up there.” With Emily Madril and Gabby Carle departing the program, as well as Kirsten Pavlisko’s career-ending hip injury, FSU is debuting some new pieces on the backline. Throw in the fact that Lauren Flynn will miss a few games (U.S national team call-up), and it will force the Seminoles to defend as a group rather than rely on the individual talents as the line gains chemistry. “It’s a young backline, a new backline, but a really good backline,” Nesbeth said. “Obviously Cristiana (Roque) has been able to use her voice and guide them. “The way we are structured as a program, you’re always taught to defend, those principles have been embedded in us.”

First look at No. 12 South Carolina, UGA