Perfect visit, Luke Loucks' background sold 3-star guard Cam Miles on FSU

During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, however, Miles couldn't deny the feeling that FSU was the right school for him and Luke Loucks the coach he wanted to play for. He committed to the Seminoles while on his visit and announced his decision on social media Wednesday.

The IMG Academy three-star prospect had plans to make it to Dayton for a visit before deciding on where his home would be after decommitting from Temple on April 1.

Cam Miles wasn't planning on committing to Florida State while on his official visit last week.

"I thought everything was perfect, to be honest," Miles told the Osceola reflecting on his official visit. "It really wasn't the plan to commit on the visit. They just did an amazing job and made me feel comfortable."

An Orlando native, Miles is wrapping up a post-grad year at IMG Academy in Bradenton. He had been committed to Temple since last September, but re-opened his recruitment in early April and said he heard from FSU within two minutes of announcing his decommitment.

Miles had a prior relationship with new FSU assistant coach Amorrow Morgan from when Morgan recruited him to Cal, where he was previously an assistant.

"He was recruiting me there, so when he got the job here at FSU, he just kept on recruiting me," Miles said.

Miles says a large part of what sold him on FSU, beyond the in-state ties, was Loucks' own history as an FSU point guard himself as well as his NBA ties.

"Coach Loucks, he was a point guard himself. So just being coached by a point guard, that's something a point guard should want," Miles said. "He's been around all the best players in the league, been around De'Aaron Fox. Having a head coach like that, it's amazing...

"Coach Loucks was just telling me how he will help me to be able to become a true point guard and be able to run the team."

During his post-grad season at IMG, Miles averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

"I'd say I'm really an all-around player. I can do everything," Miles said of his game. "Anything Coach needs me to do, I'd say I can do it."

Miles is FSU's second high-school commit in Loucks' transitional class, along with Overtime Elite forward Thomas Bassong, and the eighth commit overall. He plans on enrolling at FSU in May to be a part of the summer conditioning program.

