Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and his first year staff continue to work on setting a depth chart as the team approaches an off say Thursday.

Norvell says he and his training staff have emphasized monitoring GPS implements in effort to avoid the soft tissue injuries occurring in the NFL and across the country. On the personnel front, Isaiah Bolden has made a move from defensive back to wide receiver. Fellow wideout D.J. Matthews, meanwhile, has not returned to practice.

* ALSO SEE: Updates on a position move and other news from Wednesday practice

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial