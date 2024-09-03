The Marching Chiefs and fans welcome the team for the Legacy Walk leading up to Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday.
A few Seminoles will have to wait at least a few more weeks to make their 2024 debuts.
FSU will look to make it six straight wins over Boston College to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2024 season.
Which players should see the field more after FSU struggled in its season opener in Dublin?
Florida State will host a few commits as well as a large group of targets from the 2025, '26 and '27 classes on Monday.
The Marching Chiefs and fans welcome the team for the Legacy Walk leading up to Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday.
A few Seminoles will have to wait at least a few more weeks to make their 2024 debuts.
FSU will look to make it six straight wins over Boston College to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2024 season.