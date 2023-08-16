Football season is almost upon us with less than three weeks now until Florida State opens its 2023 season in Orlando against No. 5 LSU on Sept. 3.

There's quite a bit of preseason hype surrounding the Seminoles, who will begin the season ranked No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches polls. That hype definitely extends into Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick's list of preseason predictions for which players will win individual awards this season.

Chadwick picked sixth-year FSU quarterback Jordan Travis as his preseason winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award.

The FSU quarterback begins the season among the most odds-on favorites to win the award after he amassed over 3,600 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns last year while leading the Seminoles to their first 10-win season since 2016. He's looking to become FSU's fourth Heisman winner, joining Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013).

Chadwick has Travis beating out reigning Heisman winner/USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Texas QB Quinn Ewers to win the award.

He also has Travis winning the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the best collegiate quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, given to the best all-around player.

The FSU hype on this predictions list doesn't stop there, however. Chadwick also has FSU defensive end Jared Verse winning the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end).

Verse broke onto the scene last fall at FSU with nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss after transferring in from FCS Albany. He may have been a first-round pick in April's NFL Draft but instead elected to return for another season with the Seminoles.

Finally, Chadwick has FSU coach Mike Norvell winning the Home Depot Award (best coach) over Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Norvell, now in his fourth season at FSU, has taken the Seminoles from 3-6 in 2020 to 5-7 in 2021 to 10-3 in 2022.

With a large amount of FSU's 2022 production returning this season, the Seminoles are being tabbed by many as the best team in the ACC and a possible College Football Playoff dark horse.