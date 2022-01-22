Phew! Seminoles hold on for 61-60 win at Miami, move into ACC first place

It was a blowout and then a nail-biter. But in the end, it was just Florida State's ninth straight win against the rival Miami Hurricanes.

The FSU men's basketball team raced out to a 24-point lead at halftime Saturday afternoon in Coral Gables and then had to hold on down the stretch for a 61-60 victory. UM actually had a shot to win it just before time expired, but guard Isaiah Wong's contested jumper was off the mark.

Despite the near-collapse, it was the Seminoles' second win against the Hurricanes in less than two weeks, their ninth straight in the series, and their sixth consecutive victory overall.

FSU improves to 13-5 and 6-2 in the ACC; the Seminoles now are in first place in the ACC standings. Miami falls to 14-5 and 6-2.

The Hurricanes' only two conference losses have come to the Seminoles, and both by one point.

