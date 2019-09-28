Photo Gallery: A look at Florida State football's 31-13 win over N.C. State
Florida State football turned in its most decisive victory of the season taking down conference foe N.C. State 31-13. Here's a glance back at the action with dozens of photos of players like Tamorrion Terry, Amari Gainer, Alex Hornibrook, Ontaria Wilson, as well as Osceola and Renegade and the post-game celebration.
