Photo Gallery: Day two of FSU's spring football practice

Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State is two days into its 2020 spring football practices. Here's a look at some of the action with photos of several players and coaches including James Blackman, Marvin Wilson, Warren Thompson, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and several more.

