 Florida State spring football practice photo gallery from day one. Photos of FSU players and coaches.
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-05 11:47:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: First day of Florida State's spring football practice

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State hit the practice field for the first time in 2022 on Saturday to begin spring football practices. Here's a look at the action with over 40 photos of the players and coaches, including several newcomers.

*FIRST DAY OF SPRING PRACTICE: Live updates thread

