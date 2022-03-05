Photo Gallery: First day of Florida State's spring football practice
Florida State hit the practice field for the first time in 2022 on Saturday to begin spring football practices. Here's a look at the action with over 40 photos of the players and coaches, including several newcomers.
*FIRST DAY OF SPRING PRACTICE: Live updates thread
