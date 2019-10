The Florida State football team bounced back from a tough road loss and took care of business against Syracuse. The Seminoles jumped out to a 35-3 lead and cruised to an easly ACC win. Here's a look back at the action with photos from Cam Akers' historic day both at running back and quarterback, Alex Hornibrook, the defense and more.

