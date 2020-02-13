News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 09:07:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Florida State football Tour of Duty drills

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell opened up Thursday's Tour of Duty drills to the local media. Here's a look at the action with photos of several players and coaches in action including James Blackman, Amari Gainer, Asante Samuel, Baveon Josh Kaindoh and many more.

** Observation and analysis from FSU's Tour of Duty **

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial


----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}