Advertisement
Published Jun 6, 2025
Photo Gallery: June 6th weekend official visitors
Nick Carlisle  •  TheOsceola
Writer
Twitter
@NCarlisleRivals

Four-star WR Devin Carter:

Advertisement

Four-star OT Aaron Thomas Jr:

Four-star WR Daniel Odom:

Four-star LB TJ White:

Four-star DB J'Zavien Currence:

Four-star OT Javeion Cooper:

Four-star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr:

Four-star DB Samari Matthews:

Four-star WR Brandon Bennett:

Four-star DT Earnest Rankins:

Four-star RB Jae Lamar:

Four-star RB Carsyn Baker:

Three-star OT Mitchell Smith:

Three-star OT commit Michael Ionata:

DE Wihtlley Cadeau:

Four-star WR Keeyun Chapman:

Advertisement